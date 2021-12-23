New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,102 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $135,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

