New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 230,316 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

BABA opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

