New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 130,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $154,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

