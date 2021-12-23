New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Square worth $214,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.