New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $185,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 47.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.00 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average of $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

