New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $163.66 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,133 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $163,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

