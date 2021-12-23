New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $154.54 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $154,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.