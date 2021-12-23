New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $123,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $379.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

