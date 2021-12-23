New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $185,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

DE opened at $347.00 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.49. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

