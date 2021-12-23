New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 52,635 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $171,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

