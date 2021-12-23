NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NPCE stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

