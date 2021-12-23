Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 1,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,593. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 353,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 268,754 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.