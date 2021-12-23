Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66. Neogen has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

