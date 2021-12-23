Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

TMO opened at $651.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

