Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,188,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $2,176,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.