Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

