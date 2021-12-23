Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.78 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

