Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

