Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,293 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

