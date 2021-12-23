Needham & Company LLC Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $59.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

ITCI stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

