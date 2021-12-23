Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 25,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.