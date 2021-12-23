NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 18,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,327. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.73. NCR has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

