Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

