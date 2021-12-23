NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$10.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRA. Cormark raised their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.