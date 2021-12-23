M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,493 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

