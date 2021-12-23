M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP stock opened at $216.63 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $220.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

