M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 31.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $604.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

