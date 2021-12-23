M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,250 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

