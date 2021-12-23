M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

