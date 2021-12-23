MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

