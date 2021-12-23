Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 2.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 54,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a positive return on equity of 52.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

