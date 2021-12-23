Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average of $403.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.