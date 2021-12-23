Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

