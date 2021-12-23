Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON opened at $201.84 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

