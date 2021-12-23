Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,736 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $189.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.58.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.26%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

