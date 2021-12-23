MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:MOR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.01.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
