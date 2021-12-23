MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

