More Coin Price Tops $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, More Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $82,820.45 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

