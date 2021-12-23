Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

