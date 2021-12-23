MonaCoin Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and $1.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

