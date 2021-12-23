MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

