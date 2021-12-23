MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $276.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

