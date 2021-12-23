Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,388 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

