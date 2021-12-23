Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.22 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.6% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.