Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 191 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.