Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

