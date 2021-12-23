Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Tops $17.58 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,020.41 or 0.02102612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $135,195.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 17,223 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

