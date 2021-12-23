Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $214,128.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $390.09 or 0.00806805 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $214,128.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,758 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

