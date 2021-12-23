Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 348,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

