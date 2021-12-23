Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

