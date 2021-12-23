Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

Shares of NET opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

